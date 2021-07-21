Guntur: 7-month-old baby sexually assaulted

Guntur: A seven-month-old baby was allegedly assaulted sexually at Bodhanampadu village under Macherla mandal of Guntur district on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to police, the baby was sleeping with her mother in front of their house in the village on Monday night went missing. Locals found her with bleeding injuries on her lips and private parts on Tuesday morning. They informed her parents. Her mother alleged that some persons sexually assaulted her daughter to take revenge on their family.

They lodged a complaint with the police who shifted the baby to the GGH for conducting the medical examination. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's parents, police registered the case and took up investigation.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', the police officials informed that they are waiting for medical examination report. After getting the medical examination report, they will get clarity on the incident.