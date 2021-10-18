Guntur: Agriculture marketing yards to house petrol pumps too

Guntur: The Agriculture Marketing department has proposed to set up 92 to 95 petrol bunks on the premises of agriculture market yards in the State to improve revenue. So far, the department is getting revenue from the marketing cess.

As a part of measures to improve its revenue, the department is constructing the godowns and setting up the petrol bunks in the State. The Police department and Civil Supplies departments have set up the petrol bunks so far. In future, the Agriculture Marketing Department will also set up the petrol bunks. The move of the Agriculture Marketing department will be useful to the general public also. The HPCL is planning to set up 62 petrol bunks.

According to official sources, there are 216 agriculture market yards in the State, out of which 92 to 95 agriculture market yard premises are viable to set up the petrol bunks, as per the Indian Oil Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. They may set up the petrol bunks on these market yard premises.

Agriculture and Marketing Commissioner Pradyumna has already conducted a zoom conference with the representatives of the IOC and HPCL to set up the petrol bunks.

He has already constituted a committee under the aegis of Joint Director Marketing department Rajasekhar, PV Sudhakar as convenor and appointed another eight members as committee members for this purpose. The committee will decide modalities to be followed to set up the petrol bunks and decide on whether lands be taken on lease basis or commission basis. The committee will submit its report within a week.

If this proposal is translated into action, the Agriculture Marketing department will set up the petrol bunks in the state. Though Civil Supplies Department, Police department have started petrol bunks, they set up only at a few places.

The Agriculture Marketing department is planning to set up 92 to 95. In other words, every district will get at least seven petrol bunks.

The petrol bunks set up by the private persons are cheating the consumers in petrol tank filling. If one litre petrol is filled, the consumers will get maximum 800 grams to 850 grams. In addition to this, kerosene is being mixed in the petrol to make a fast buck.

If the Agriculture Marketing Department, Police department, Civil Supplies department will set up petrol bunks, the consumers will get confidence that they will get accurate measurements at the petrol bunks.