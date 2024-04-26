Hyderabad: GHMC summer camps kick off

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has landed its 37-day annual summer coaching camps in various sports and games from April 25 to May 31 this year. Coaching will be given to children aged between six and 16 in 44 kinds of sports at over 900 centres across the city.

The sports for which coaching is offered include athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, baseball, boxing, cricket, chess, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, netball, roller skating, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennikoit, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weight-lifting, wrestling, yoga, throwball, kickboxing, and indoor games will also be arranged at the grounds if requested.



On Thursday, the GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, participated in the inaugural sports camps at PJR Stadium in Chandanagar and Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony Ground. He said children need to be active in playing sports along with education, and encouraged parents to support their children in pursuing sports of their choice. “These camps are organised every summer by GHMC. It is to reduce the mental pressure on children who are tired of studying throughout the year,” said Ronald Rose.



He said that the children who participated in camps here have grown up to be State-level and national-level players.



For each sport, along with experienced coaches, quality equipment has been procured for the children; he also inspected the equipment. The cost of the camp is quite affordable, ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50. In the last leg of the camps, multiple competitions are also planned where children will be rewarded and presented with certificates.



Zonal Commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav, officials from the GHMC sports department, coaches, students, and their parents participated in this inaugural programme.

