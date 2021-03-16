Guntur: AINBOF stages protest against privatisation of banks

Guntur: All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) Guntur unit staged protest on Tuesday at Canara Bank Guntur Chandramouli Nagar branch, Ring Road as part of two-day nationwide strike call given by All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation opposing the move of the Central government to privatise the public sector banks.

CBOA regional secretary Praveen Kumar and AINBOF &CBOA district secretary Sudheer Kumar Gupta addressed the gathering about impact on Indian economy and banking to the rural areas if public sector banks are privatised.