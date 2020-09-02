Guntur: Ajeya recalls YSR's services, felicitates 108 staff

Guntur: Chief advisor to the government Ajeya Kallam recalled that former chief minister late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced fee reimbursement and several welfare schemes.

He addressed a meeting held at Hindu Pharmacy College here on Tuesday on the occasion of YSR's 11th death anniversary on September 2 and felicitated 108 ambulance services persons in a programme named Arogya Yodhula Sanmanam.

Speaking on this occasion, Ajeya Kallam recalled that Rajasekhar Reddy said the governments were working to render services to the people. He described YS Rajasekhar Reddy as able administrator.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said 108 ambulance services Yodhulu worked hard and saved lives of the Covid-19 patients. He said ambulance operators will shift primary contacts and secondary contacts to the hospitals.

He thanked the AP Prohibition Campaign Committee panel chief Lakshman Reddy. CEO of 108 services Sai Swararoop said that they have shifted 1.42 lakh patients to the hospitals in ambulance services and added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy generated employment to 4,000 through 108 services.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said that Rajasekhar Reddy implemented several schemes for the welfare of the poor and lakhs of families benefited.

Later, they felicitated 28 ambulance service drivers who rendered best services. Earlier, they observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to late President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Vidadala Rajini, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Hindu Pharmacy College chairman Jupudi Ranga Raju, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chairman T Kameswara Rao, State level liquor prohibition campaign committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy were among those participated.