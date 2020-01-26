Guntur and Krishna districts jolted with a minor Earth Quake

Several parts of the Krishna and Guntur district were slightly jolted with minor earthquake in the midnight on Saturday. This has caused people to panic. The tremors occurred at around 2:38 at Chanderlapadu, Kanchikacharla, Veerulapadu, Nandigama in the Nandigama of Krishna district for 3 to 5 seconds.

While in some areas like Jaggayyapeta and penugranchipolu, the tremors longed for 8 seconds. The people of the areas have come out of the houses with fear.

Similarly, people who witnessed the tremors in Pothupalem village of Machavaram Mandal in Guntur for a couple of seconds run out of the house. However, no casualties were reported. The authorities were informed of the earthquake. They are finding out the reasons for the tremors in the earth.