Guntur: Ankineedu Stroke Centre gets Certificate of Accrediation

Guntur: Dr Vijaya, MD, DM, FWSO, eminent neurologist and Director of Ankineedu Stroke Centre, was felicitated at National Paediatric Stroke conclave at Hotel Trident, Mumbai on June 17 by Indian Stroke Association, Indian Academy of neurology and other stroke leaders in the country. ISA president Dr Anand Alurkar handed over the Certificate of Accreditation to Dr Vijaya.

Ankineedu Stroke Centre of Lalitha Super Speciality Hospital, Guntur, is a 250 bedded hospital, became the first Advance Stroke centre in the country to receive disease specific stroke accreditation from QAI (ISQUA Affiliated Organisation). This is a disease specific accreditation given for the best care of the Brain stroke (paralysis patients).

Ankineedu stroke center is recognized as an ‘Advanced Stroke centre’ with facilities like In-house Emergency CT scan, Advanced imaging - 128 slice cine CT Angio, Stroke MRI, MR Angiogram, Carotid duplex ultrasound, conventional Cerebral angiography with DSA, TTE, TEE available on-site 24hrs a day and 7 days a week.