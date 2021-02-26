Guntur: Anusha case to be tried in fast-track court

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma assured that the government will extend support to degree second year student Kota Anusha's family and consoled them in Narasraopet on Thursday.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to do justice to her family. She visited Gollapadu village and consoled Anusha's mother Kota Vanaja and father Kota Prabhakar.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government will take steps to punish accused Meda Vishnu Vardhan Reddy who murdered Anusha on Narasaraopet town outskirts and threw her body into a canal and surrendered to police.

Vasireddy Padma condemned Anusha's murder. She said girl students are in dilemma whether to go college or not and recalled that the accused murdered her at a secluded place. She said people are demanding capital punishment to Meda Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and added that the government will take stern action against Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. She said there is a need to extend solidarity with Anusha's family members.

Doctors conducted post-mortem to the Kota Anusha body at area hospital in Narasaraopet on Thursday. Later, the victim's body was handed over to her parents. Anusha's family members, relatives and students' union leaders took out a rally with her body from the area hospital at Narasaraopet to Gollapadu village. Final rites were conducted to her at a crematorium at Gollapadu under Muppalla mandal. It may be mentioned that following the demand of kin of the deceased and political parties, Narasaraopet sub-collector Srinivas Nupur assured Rs10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job. She also assured that Anusha case trial would be conducted in the fast track court to do speedy justice. After getting assurance from Srinivas Nupur, family members of Anusha on Wednesday night withdrew their protest. Later, police sent Anusha's body to the GGH for conducting the post-mortem.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinvias Reddy went to area hospital in Narasaraopet and consoled the parents of Anusha on Thursday. He condemned her murder. He assured all kinds of help and support to Anusha's family.