Guntur: Arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy public meeting reviewed

Guntur : District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said the State government has sanctioned houses to 1,15,000 beneficiaries in the district. He recalled that a few persons in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli filed cases in court. As a result, the distribution of house sites has been delayed. He reminded that after solving the court cases, the government allotted 1,402 acres of land for developing the layouts and distribution of house sites to the poor in Guntur and NTR districts. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house sites to the 50,798 beneficiaries. The Collector on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s public meeting and plot distribution to be held on Friday. He instructed the officials to make the necessary arrangements and make the programme a grand success.