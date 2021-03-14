Guntur: Arrangements made for counting says Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said the district administration has made all arrangements for the counting of votes on Sunday.

He said the counting of votes for the Guntur Municipal Corporation and municipalities of Chilakaluripet, Repalle, Sattenapalli, Tenali and Vinukonda will start at 8 am on Sunday.

In an official statement, he informed that the GMC votes counting will be held at MBTS Government Polytechnic College and Loyola Public School

at Nallapadu.

Counting of votes for Tenali municipality will be taken up at JMJ College in Tenali Town.

Chilakaluripet municipality votes counting will be held at Chundiranganayakulu Engineering College in Chilakaluripet, Repalle votes counting will be held at a high school in Repalle Old Town. Sattenapalli municipality votes counting will be taken up at Holy Family English Medium School in Sattenapalli town.

Similarly, Vinukonda municipality votes counting will be held at Loyola High School in Vinukonda.

Vivek Yadav said that the officials have set up 913 tables for 913 polling stations in the municipalities and added that 1,015 supervisors and 2,621 counting assistants have been appointed for counting of votes in the municipalities.

He said, he has directed the officials to complete the counting of votes at the earliest.