Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for CM YS Jagan visit

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for various development works at a cost of Rs 217 crore in Palnadu district on June 12. He will launch the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits and lay foundation stone for the construction of another bridge across River Krishna at Madipadu connecting NTR and Guntur districts. He will inaugurate the government polytechnic college building premises.

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and MLA Namburu Shankar Rao on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit. They instructed the officials on setting up a helipad besides making arrangements for public meeting venue. The officials were further instructed to make arrangements in a big way for the visit and make it a success. They gave suggestions for parking areas of vehicles and lunch arrangements.

Revenue and police officials were present.