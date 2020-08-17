Guntur: Atal Bihari Vajpayee remembered on death anniversary

Guntur: Former State president of BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana paid tributes to former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee on the occasion of his second death anniversary held at BJP State office in Guntur city on Sunday.



Speaking on this occasion, he recalled the efforts made by Vajpayee for the development of the country. He remembered that Vajpayee developed national highways in the country and initiated changes in education. Kanna recalled that Vajpayee was lauded even by the opposition parties. He urged the people to follow his footsteps for the development of the country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi derived inspiration from Vajpayee and has been implementing several welfare schemes.

Former minister and BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu, party leaders Ammisetty Anjaneyalu, Vanama Narendra and Valiveti Gangadhar were among those participated.