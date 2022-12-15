Guntur: Beneficiaries occupy 1.5-lakh TIDCO houses

Guntur: Special Chief Secretary to Government (Municipal Administration) Srilakshmi said that the government has constructed 2,62,000 TIDCO houses so far, out of which 1.5 lakh houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. Construction of the remaining houses is in different stages and after the completion, the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

She inaugurated Dr YSR Urban Health Centre building at Lakshmi Narasimha Colony in Mangalagiri town on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Special CS said that the government will take steps to provide infrastructure at TIDCO Housing Colonies and added that the TIDCO houses, which were not in the TIDCO limits, will be handed over to the municipalities. She said the State cabinet has already passed a resolution to this effect and added that infrastructure is being provided at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

She informed that in Gudivada town, 80% construction of 9,500 houses was completed and houses will be inaugurated after completion of the construction.

Referring to Urban Health Centres, she said so far construction of 522 Urban Health Centres was completed and another 20 UHC buildings were under construction in the State. She said the government renovated another 289 UHC buildings.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy and Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sarada were present on the occasion.