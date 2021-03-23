Guntur: BJP demands cancellation of new sand policy

Guntur: BJP leaders demanded that the government supply sand free of cost to the poor and cancel sand tenders immediately.

The BJP leaders led by party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna on Tuesday protested at the Collectorate in Guntur city demanding cancellation of sand tenders.

Addressing the gathering,Patibandla Rama Krishna alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing favour to the party activists. He criticised that Jagan assured free sand at the time of elections.After coming to power, he cheated the people. He found fault with Jagan for awarding sand contract to a private company.As a result, 30-lakh sand workers in the State will lose employment. He demanded the government to extend helping hand to the building construction workers immediately.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunadh Babu warned that they will lay seize to houses of the MPs and MLAs, if the government fails to take steps to cancel sand contract immediately. He said that they will fight against the new sand policy of the government. BJP leaders AmmisettyAnjaneyulu, R Bhaskar, Ramachandra Rao,Polisetty Raghu,YVSubba Rao, K Srinivas were present.