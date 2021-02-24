Guntur: Brahmana Seva Sangam welcomes EBC Nestam

Guntur: Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for deciding to implement to implement EBC Nestam scheme, Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakya State general secretary Konuru Satish Sarma said the scheme will benefit the poor families enormously.

In a statement, he said this scheme will benefit poor families in Brahmana, Reddy, Kamma and Vysya castes and added that the beneficiaries will get Rs15,000 financial assistance from the government.

He said they had requested the CM to extend benefits to Brahmin women through YSR Cheyutha scheme. He said CM has extended this facility to the poor women in the forward castes and urged the OCs to extend support to the YSRCP in the coming municipal elections.