Guntur: Call to create awareness on Disha app among women

Guntur: Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikram Varma, Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, joint collector P Prasanti, GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha took out candlelight rally from MTB Centre to Lodge Centre in Guntur city on Sunday on the eve of International Women's Day on March 8.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that providing security to the women is their responsibility and urged the women to create awareness on Disha App to their friends and motivate them to download the app.

They said that the police department is giving top priority to provide security to the women.