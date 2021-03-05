Guntur: Call to implement Aarogyasri in a fair manner

Guntur: Chief Minister Office (CMO) special officer Dr M Hari Krishna urged the Aarogyasri network hospitals to implement Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme in a fair manner and without corruption.

He stressed on the need to render medical services to all the eligible under the scheme. He conducted a meeting with the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals' representatives in the State on Guntur Medical College premises here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government will extend financial assistance from CMRF to the patients of the diseases which were not covered under Aarogyasri scheme.

He urged the network hospitals to send bills for diseases which were not covered under the Aarogyasri scheme and added that to check misuse of CMRF, they will ask the bills for diseases not covered under Aarogyasri. He suggested the network hospitals not to give higher estimations for diseases to get financial assistance from the CMRF. He said that after careful examination of bills, the government will issue LOC to give treatment to the patients. He said that it has come to their notice that some of the network hospitals are collecting cash from the patients who got LOC and warned that the government will take stern action against them. He directed to send the bills within 90 days of giving treatment to the patient.

Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna urged the network hospitals to maintain transparency in implementing Aarogyasri and Asara schemes.

State Public Health director Dr Gita Prasadini, Guntur district joint collector P Prasanti, Aarogyasri JEO (operations) Dr Ramau, executive officer Dr Venugopala Rao were among those participated.