Guntur: Call to make Pulse Polio on January 31 a success

Guntur: Joint collector P Prasanti directed the officials to take steps to make the Pulse Polio programme to be conducted on January 31 a grand success. She addressed district task force committee meeting at Collectorate here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that there are 4,21,894 children below five years of age in the district to administer polio drops to them.

The district administration will set up 2,026 pulse polio centres,115 mobile teams, 263 supervisors to supervise 263 routes. She instructed the officials to concentrate on the children of the building construction workers.

She directed the officials to keep ready bags for ice bags to preserve vaccine and directed the officials to set up centres in the municipalities and take steps to administer pulse polio at the Balika Sadans, KG schools, railway stations and RTC bus stands. They should administer polio drops to the children travelling. She directed the officials to conduct campaign about the programme to create awareness about the programme.

She instructed the SHGs and ward volunteers to see that mother should come with their below five years of age children to administer pulse polio and make arrangements for success of the programme.

ICDS Project Director Manorajani, DEO RS Ganga Bhavani were among those participated.