Guntur: Cashless treatment for Coronavirus patients at 12 more hospitals

Guntur: Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to provide necessary facilities in the GGH in the backdrop of changing the hospital as state Covid-19 hospital.



He addressed a meeting held at Collectoate in Guntur city on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he directed the officials to provide critical care and set up oxygen pipelines facilities. He said that they have arranged another twelve hospitals to give treatment to the Covid-19 patients.

Amaravati Institute of Medical Sciences, Aswani Hospital, Vedanta Hospital, Sri Lakshmi Super Speciality Hospital, Sravani Hospital, Tulasi Multi-speciality Hospital, Adithya Hospital, Sri Datta Hospital in Narasaraopet, Venkateswara Nursing Home in Pidiguralla will render cashless treatment to the Covid-19 patients.

He said that they had set up a team under the supervision of GGH superintendent to monitor treatment giving in the Lion hospitals. He said another team was set up under the supervision of joint director of Medical and Health Dr Vani Sree.

Special collector Babu Rao, GGH in-charge superintendent Dr Markandeyalu were among those participated.