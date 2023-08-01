Guntur: CGGB annual report for FY 2022-23 released

Guntur: Chief Secretary to the government Dr KS Jawahar Reddy along with Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chairman T Kameswara Rao released Bank’s annual report for 2022-23 and launched a new mobile banking app at a programme at his chamber in Velagapudi on Monday.



Speaking on this occasion, Jawahar Reddy appreciated bank officials, who achieved a turnover of Rs 17,582 crore. He felt happy about the launch of CGGB Money 2.0 App to provide mobile banking services more easily for customers. Kameswara Rao said that the results of his bank are proof of the trust of the customers.

CGGB general managers Dr BV Ramana Rao, P Maruti Rao, RGPV Reddy, and others were present on the occasion.