  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Maha Kumbh: Yogi reviews preparations

Maha Kumbh: Yogi reviews preparations
x
Highlights

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Prayagraj visit on December 13, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday...

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Prayagraj visit on December 13, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela here. In line with the CM’s vision, special arrangements are also being made to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees during the grand event, an official statement issued here said.

Organised every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held from January 13 to February 26 in UP’s in Prayagraj. Over 40 crore people are expected to attend the mela, making it a record-breaking event. PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on Friday to review the preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh and inaugurate various projects here. During his visit, Adityanath issued directions to officials to keep an eye on all the aspects of the Maha Kumbh and ensure that there is no laxity in any sector, it said.

Arrangements are being made at the Sangam for seamless rituals and worship for the grand celebration. Mahakumbh Nagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Abhinav Pathak said 12 special units are being set up to cater to women pilgrims at the Sangam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick