Guntur: Clothes distributed to sanitation workers

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu appreciated YSRCP minority leader Shaukat for distributing new clothes to the sanitation workers here on Friday on the occasion of Ramzan.

He conveyed Ramzan greetings to Muslims and distributed the new clothes to the sanitary workers. He explained the steps taken by the GMC to check spread of Covid-19.

MLA Mustafa urged everyone to get vaccinated in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. He stressed on the need to wear masks and maintaining physical distance and keeping surroundings clean.

Corporator Shaik Sajeela and others were present.21

