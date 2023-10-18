  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Collector inspects canalsanals

Guntur: Collector inspects canalsanals
x
Highlights

District collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the irrigation department officials to release water to save standing crops.

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the irrigation department officials to release water to save standing crops.

He along with Tenali sub-collector Geethanjali Sarma on Tuesday inspected canals under Guntur channel.

He inspected Krishna west main canal head regulator, Guntur channel starting head regulator, high level channel at Pedavadlapudi, Revendrapadu lakulu, Krishna west bank canal, Duggirala lakulu, Nizampatnam canals, Kommamuri channel, Jagarlamudi lakulu and interacted with irrigation department officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X