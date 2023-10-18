Live
Guntur: Collector inspects canalsanals
District collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the irrigation department officials to release water to save standing crops.
He along with Tenali sub-collector Geethanjali Sarma on Tuesday inspected canals under Guntur channel.
He inspected Krishna west main canal head regulator, Guntur channel starting head regulator, high level channel at Pedavadlapudi, Revendrapadu lakulu, Krishna west bank canal, Duggirala lakulu, Nizampatnam canals, Kommamuri channel, Jagarlamudi lakulu and interacted with irrigation department officials.
