Guntur Collector Samuel Anand Kumar tells people to admit children in government schools

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the schools will get facelift under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme.



He visited village secretariats at Prattipadu, schools renovated under Mana Badi Nadu Nedu at Abbineniguntavaripalem on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that toilets with running water, tube lights, fans, necessary furniture will be provided in the schools. He appreciated the parent committees and villagers for developing infrastructure in the schools. He further said that infrastructure will be developed in all the schools in the days to come. He urged the parents to admit their children in the government schools because trained teachers will teach the lessons in English. He said government schools are competing with corporate schools.

Earlier, he visited grama sachivalayams at Prattipadu and Uppalapadu. He said that the aim of the government is to see that fruits of welfare schemes reach doorsteps of beneficiaries through village secretariats.

Joint collector P Prasanti, DEO RS Ganga Bhavani were among those participated.