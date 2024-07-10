Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi visited sand stock points at Tallayapalem and Lingayapalem villages along with the SP Tushar Dudi on Tuesday. She examined the records. She instructed the officials to accept payments through QR code. She said if they have any problem, they should inform her.

Speaking to media, collector said every consumer is eligible to purchase 20 tonnes of sand free of cost and each tonne will be sold at Rs 250.

She said following the decision taken by the district sand committee, they are selling the sand at Rs 250 a tonne. She said that they are selling the sand at Gundimeda, Munnangi, Lingayapalem and Kollipara stock points. She said they are loading 15 vehicles per hour.

A toll-free No 0863-2234301 was set up to receive the complaints. The complaints may be sent to discmc2024@gmail.com. She directed the police officials to solve the traffic problem at the sand stock points. She further said at present 8.5 lakh tonnes of sand stock is available in the district.

Meanwhile, Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu, TDP leaders, and building construction workers performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister Naidu and thanked him for implementing the free sand policy beneficial to the building construction workers and consumers.