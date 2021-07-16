Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav inspects ward secretariat

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday visited ward secretariats (Nos 137,138 and 180) here and directed the officials to keep name of the employee and his or her designation on their table.

He checked attendance registrar, movement registrar, welfare calendar and petitions solved within the stipulated time. He gave suggestions on how the welfare schemes calendar to be kept in the ward secretariats and enquired about Arogyasri Network Hospitals list. He checked how many persons have taken details of the Arogyasri Network list.

He instructed to solve petitions received within the stipulated time. He checked how many persons were vaccinated within the purview of ward secretariat and their details. The Collector visited ward secretariat No180, and questioned why didn't the ward revenue secretary attend duties, whether leave letter was submitted or not. He instructed to take disciplinary action against him for not submitting the leave letter.

He was accompanied by GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao.