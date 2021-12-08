Guntur: Conduct Covid tests for employees with symptoms

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to conduct Covid-19 tests on the employees and the officials if they were suspected to have Corona symptoms.

If any employee or official tests positive for Covid-19, she or he shall be sent to the nearest Covid-19 triage. The medical officers are advised to send the employees tested positive for Covid-19 for home isolation and instructed to trace primary and second contacts immediately and send them to home quarantine. He directed the medical officers to monitor the health condition of employees who were infected with Covid-19 and instructed the officials to disinfect the office premises immediately as a precautionary measure.

He urged the employees to maintain social distance while working in office, leaving offices and maintain social distance at meetings. He instructed them to take steps to wear masks while working in the office and public places and suggested the employees and officials to wash hands frequently.

He said no mass gatherings and functions should be organised at the offices and instructed them to conduct the meetings with social distance. He advised the officials to maintain social distance while reporting in the office and leaving the office.