Guntur: Cops told to solve traffic problems

Guntur: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni directed police officials to discharge duties efficiently, while addressing police personnel on security duty at Kotappakonda for Maha Sivaratri on Monday. He said that so far 2,700 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements for Kotappakonda. He gave suggestions and advices to the police.

The SP instructed the police officials to make arrangements to have darshan of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy at Kotappakonda without any inconvenience and take steps to solve traffic problems. The police personnel were also instructed to see that vehicles are parked at parking places. He sought cooperation of devotees and police to make the Kotappakonda festivities a grand success.