Guntur: Craft & Looms Expo inaugurated

Guntur: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Marketing department Chiranjeevi Chowdary said the government is conducting the Craft and Looms Expo to provide marketing facilities to handicrafts, handlooms made by the Self-Help Groups and improve the standard of living of workers.

He along with Nabard chief general manager MR Gopal, joint collector G Rajakumari inaugurated the Craft and Looms Expo set up at Bandlamudi Gardens here on Tuesday. Later, they visited the stalls set up in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the expo will be conducted till September 25. He said 38 stalls were set up in the expo and selling the Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Putuuru, Phanidam, Kadapah, Uppada, Chimakurthy, Konaseema, Illapuram, Punganuru, Madhavaram, Madanaaplli, Udayagiri, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Mangalgiri, Pochamapalli handlooms.

He said handlooms from Telangana, Tamil Nadu are being sold at lower prices. He urged people to purchase handlooms in the expo and extend cooperation to the weavers.

Joint collector G Rajakumari, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanajaneyulu, Lead Bank Manager Mahipal Reddy were present.