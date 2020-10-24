Guntur: Crop damage enumeration to be completed by October 31

Guntur: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the district administration will complete enumeration of agriculture and horticulture crop losses by October 31 and send crop damage report to the government by November 1. He said the government will release funds to pay input subsidy to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods by November 15.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said the state government released Rs 1.5 crore compensation to houses damaged due to floods from SDRF account. He further said that according to preliminary assessment, agriculture crops damaged in 10,559 hectares and horticulture crops in 9,385.06 hectares. He said 178 houses were partially damaged due to floods in the district. He said the government will release Rytu Bharosa and input subsidy to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods on October 27.

Deputy director of horticulture K Sujata said that turmeric, yam and banana crops were worst affected due to floods.

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Narasaraopet sub-collector Srinivas Nupur, joint director of agriculture Vijaya Bharati were also present in the press meet.