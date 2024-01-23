Live
Guntur dist has 17.72 L voters
Guntur: There are 17,72,022 voters in the Guntur district, according to the final voters list released by the district collector and district election officer M Venugopal Reddy for 2024 general elections to be held very soon at a programme held at the collectorate on Monday. Female voters are 9,13,852 and 8,55,262 male voters, 191 third gender voters, 930 overseas voters and 1714 service voters in the district.
According to the 2023 voters list there are 17, 09, 243 voters including 8, 82, 146 male voters in the district. Youth who will be 18 years of age on 1-4-2024, 1-7-2024, 1-10-2024 may enroll their name in the voters list to get a vote. The officials will examine the application, and as soon as the applicant gets the eligibility, his name will be included in the voters list.
Voters should submit Form 6-B to link voter card with the Aadhaar card.