Guntur: Distribute essentials in Red Zone areas said MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev urged the district administration to take steps to strictly implement the lockdown and distribute essential commodities in the red zone areas come under Guntur Parliament constituency. He spoke to District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar over videoconference here on Thursday.

He said even after lifting lockdown, green zone will continue. He said he had explained about green zone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the videoconference also. He stressed on the need to create awareness on medical emergency and need to provide emergency medical services to the patients.

He suggested the Collector to send migrated labour stuck in the district to their native villages. Similarly, he wanted the administration make efforts to get back migrated workers hailed from Guntur district stuck in other states. He said he will extend his cooperation to the district administration to solve problems of the people.

He urged Samuel Anand Kumar to solve problems in the quarantine centres. He alleged that ruling party leaders had been violating the norms. As a result, Coronavirus is spreading fast. He said he could not come to Guntur city, because he went to self-quarantine in Hyderabad.