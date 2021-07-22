Top
Guntur district reports 103 dengue cases

With the onset of monsoon, dengue cases are on rise in Guntur district

Guntur: With the onset of monsoon, dengue cases are on rise in Guntur district. So far 103 cases were reported from Nallacheruvu, Old Guntur, Sangadigunta, Lalapet, Alinagar, Mangalagiri, Krosuru, Durgai and Pedakakani in the district. An official from the Medical and Health department informed that they have identified the hot spots for dengue. Cases are expected to increase further, he added.

Generally, dengue, typhoid and viral fever cases rise in rainy season. This year as well mosquito borne cases are increasing.

Dengue fever is spread by mosquitos. Stagnant rainwater in the potholes and vacant lands turned breeding spots for mosquitoes. Deteriorating sanitation is the one of the reasons for increasing viral, dengue and typhoid fevers in the district.

When the dengue and viral fever cases are increasing, as the officials suggest the patients to go for blood test immediately there are long queues at the labs for blood tests. Due to incessant rains during the last two days, several roads in Guntur city are under the sheet of rainwater and drains were overflowing on to the roads. Meanwhile, medical and health department is conducting 5,000 Covid-19 tests every day. About 250 new cases were reported in the district.

