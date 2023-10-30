  • Menu
Guntur: Doctors take out stroke awareness rally

Guntur: A mega walkathon was conducted by all the leading neurologists under the aegis of Neuroscientists Association of Guntur to create awareness...

Guntur: A mega walkathon was conducted by all the leading neurologists under the aegis of Neuroscientists Association of Guntur to create awareness about paralysis on the occasion of ‘World Stroke Day’ here on Sunday.

AP Neuroscientists Association president Dr P Vijaya flagged off the rally from the NTR Stadium via Brindavan Gardens to Gujjanagundla walking track.

President of Guntur Neuroscientists Association Dr V Rama Taraknath, Dr Ch Shiva Rama Krishna, Dr Aruna Kumari, Dr P Rajendra Kumar and others were present.

