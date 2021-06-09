Guntur: E-autos for garbage collection flagged off

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu flagged off electrical autos to collect garbage at Pothurivarithota and distributed dustbins to the residents in 7th division on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion,he said to achieve clean Guntur, the GMC will develop 7th and 32nd divisions as model divisions. With the cooperation of the people, GMC will turn Guntur city as clean city. He urged the corporators to create awareness on segregation of dry waste and wet waste to the residents and sought the cooperation of the people to develop all the divisions in Guntur city as model divisions. He urged the people not to dump domestic waste into side drains.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that they will give three dustbins to each house for dry waste, wet waste and dangerous waste.

Guntur east MLA Md Mustafa, YSRCP leader Shaukat, GMC environment engineer Ravindra Naik were present.