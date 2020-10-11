Guntur: Eamcet Rankers aim to pursue MBBS at AIIMS, New Delhi

Guntur: G Chaitanya Sindhu who secured first rank in the agriculture and pharmacy wing in the Eamcet-2020 wants to study MBBS in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and become a good doctor.

She was elated over securing the first rank in agriculture and pharmacy wing in Eamcet-2020. Her parents are residing in Tenali town.

Speaking to The Hans India, she further said that she had written NEET-2020 and is expecting a rank below 10. Sindhu exuded confidence that she would bag a seat in MBBS in AIIMS, New Delhi and become a doctor.

Sindhu said lecturers and parents encouraged her to work hard. She said she could achieve the top rank due to the support extended by her parents lecturers at Sri Chaitanya College in Vijayawada.

She also got first prize at the State-level quiz competitions conducted by the Jana Vignana Vedika in 2018.

She said her father G Koteswara Prasad is an ENT surgeon and her mother Sudha Rani is a gynaecologist.

EAMCET-2020 second ranker in the agriculture and pharmacy wing Tripuraneni Lakshmi Sai Maruthi wants to do MBBS (Nneurology) in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. Her objective is to render medical services to the poor.

Speaking to The Hans India, she said that she had written NEET-2020 examination and was expecting a good rank. She expressed confidence that she will get MBBS seat in AIIMS, She pointed out that since 9th class, she was pursuing her studies in a planned manner. Lakshmi Sai Maruthi studied Intermediate in Narayana College near Guntur city.

Her parents are residing in Guntur city. Her father T.Srinivasa Rao is a lecturer in a private college and he encouraged her to get a good rank. She expressed gratitude to her parents and lecturers at Narayana junior College for her success.