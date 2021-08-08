Guntur: Erection works of stop and log gate to be completed today

Guntur: Works were in full swing to erect stop and log gate at the Publichintala Project for the second consecutive day on Saturday in place of crest gate No.16 which got damaged and was washed away in floodwater on August 5.

Erection of the emergency gate is expected to be completed by Sunday morning. The officials are trying to complete the work as early as possible. Once the emergency gate is installed, the engineering officials can stop the flow of floodwater going downstream from the gap at crest gate No.16.

According to Pulichintala Project engineering officials, so far they had set up five portions of emergency gate at the project. They will set up remaining six portions by Saturday midnight or Sunday morning.

Once the emergency gate is erected in the place of crest gate No.16, the officials could stop flowing of water from the gap at the gate. Technical experts' team from Polavaram Project and project engineering officials are supervising the emergency gate erection works.

Meanwhile, the gate No.16 which was washed away in the floodwater was found at a distance of half kilometre from the project.

The officials lifted 18 crest gates and released 3.09 lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream in the backdrop of heavy inflows into the project.

At present the water level in the reservoir touched 125.9 feet level as against the full reservoir capacity of 175 feet. The officials banned vehicle movement on Pulichintala Project bridge till August 9, in view of heavy inflows into the project.