Guntur: Executives told to upgrade their skills to excel

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The first Executive MBA programme was launched at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1943 that has since established itself as one of the finest business schools in the world, said Dr Nagendra V Chowdary, vice-president-Academic Content & ET cases, Timespro. He appealed to the working executives to upgrade their skills to achieve excellence in their profession.

He was the chief guest and inaugurated the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) launched by Paari School of Business of SRM University-AP here on Wednesday.

"Paari School of Business will experience similar success and the EMBA programme at SRM-AP will secure a deserving position in the QS and FT rankings in the years to come," said Dr Chowdary.

The brand new management programme was introduced for working executives and business persons to upgrade and upskill their knowledge in the domain of business and management studies.

The school also inaugurated AMEYA-2k23, the first edition of the Business Fest aimed at students of management to showcase their skills in business studies and entrepreneurship.

Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, registrar Dr R Premkumar; dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and Head of Department Dr CA Mahalakshmi Mudaliar were present.

Dean of the School Prof Bharadhwaj, provided a synopsis of the programme, detailing the objectives, course structure, facilities, and resources of the EMBA programme.

The first edition of the B-school fest, AMEYA 2k23, was also inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manoj K Arora.

Dr CA Mahalakshmi Mudaliar delivered a brief overview of the significance of the Business Fest.

Prof Arora felicitated chief guest Dr Nagendra V Chowdary with a shawl and memento.