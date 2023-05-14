  • Menu
Guntur: Extend helping hand to rain-hit farmers says Jana Sena Party Chairman Nadendla Manohar

Guntur: Extend helping hand to rain-hit farmers says Jana Sena Party Chairman Nadendla Manohar
JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar along with party leaders examining the damaged maize crop near Tenali on Saturday

Party leader Nadendla Manohar demands that the govt purchase the damaged jowar and maize crops and provide input subsidy to the farmers

Guntur : JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday visited the rain-hit jowar and maize crops in Tenali division of Guntur district.

He examined the damaged maize, jowar crops and interacted with the farmers and enquired about crop loss due to unseasonal rains.. Farmers explained to him that maize and jowar crops were fully damaged due to recent unseasonal rains and they suffered losses.

Manohar demanded that the government purchase the damaged jowar and maize crops from the farmers immediately and pay input subsidy to the affected farmers.

It is the responsibility of the government to extend a helping hand to the farmers, he said.

