Guntur: Fact-finding panel members held

Guntur: Sattenapalli police on Friday arrested Fact-Finding Committee members Mannem Siva Nagamalleswara Rao, P Venkata Kotaiah, Shaik Syyed Kareem, K Srinivasa Rao, Chota Srinivasa Rao of TDP, CPI leader Venugopal, Congress leader Chand Basha and CPM leader P Mahesh while they were going to Kondamodu village to inquire into illegal mining of limestone allegedly by Sattenpalli MLA Ambati Rambabu.



The police arrested them and booked a case under the Section-151 of IPC.

YSRCP activists P Srinivasa Reddy and N Ramaiah of Kondamodu village alleged that MLA Ambati Rambabu was indulging in illegal mining of limestone at Kondamodu village under Sattenapalli Assembly constituency and they filed a writ petition in the High Court demanding inquiry into illegal mining.

Based on that, the TDP formed a Fact-Finding Committee to inquire into illegal mining of limestone. The committee members started to Kondamodu village from Sattenapalli town on Friday. While they were on their way, police arrested them and shifted them to police station.

Police also booked a SC, ST Atrocity case against P Srinivasa Reddy and N Ramaiah following a complaint.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Mines and Geology department P Subrahmanyam visited the limestone quarry at Kondamodu village and inquired about illegal mining.