Guntur: Family doctor system to be implemented from Aug 15

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that the government will implement family doctor system from August 15. The number of diseases treated under YSR Aarogyasri Scheme will be increased from 2,440 to 3,000, she said.

The Minister along with Principal Secretary of Medical and Health department MT Krishna Babu, Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas and APVVP Commissioner Vinod Kumar on Tuesday visited the hundred-bed hospital building, which was under construction, in Chilakaluripet. Speaking on this occasion, Vidadala Rajini said that the government has taken up one hundred bed hospital building construction at a cost of Rs 18 crore. She recalled that the government had spent Rs 16,000 crore for medical and health and renovated government hospital buildings under Nadu-Nedu programme and the government has filled 40,000 vacancies through the Medical and Health department. Rajini assured that the government will bring the 100-bed hospital in Chilakaluripet into use within two months.

Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu said the government is spending Rs 12,000 crore for the development of government hospitals and 16 new medical colleges. He recalled that the government has taken steps to keep sufficient stock of medicines in all government hospitals.