Guntur: Following in footsteps of Ambedkar real tribute to him says Collector M Venugopal Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that Dr BR Ambedkar despite facing discrimination completed higher education and later drafted the nation's Constitution.

He said weaker sections were able to enjoy rights because of the leaders who were instrumental in framing the Constitution. The Collector addressed a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Friday on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

He urged people to draw inspiration from the life of Babsaheb Dr Ambedkar. The Collector said following his footsteps would be a real tribute to him. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drew inspiration from him and was implementing welfare schemes for the weaker sections.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari said that Dr B R Ambedkar laid the foundation for the empowerment of weaker sections in the Constitution. She urged the students to draw inspiration from Ambedkar and do hard work and come up in life.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu recalled that people were enjoying equal rights because of Ambedkar. He pointed out that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy drew inspiration from Ambedkar and extended benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible. He said the Chief Minister was giving top priority to the SC, ST, BC and Minorities and added that the municipal corporation renovated Ambedkar Island at Amaravati and christened it as Ambedkar Circle.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam, State Human Rights Commission member Dr G Srinivasa Rao, State SC Commission member K Basava Rao, State Grandhalaya Parishad chairman M Seshagiri Rao and assistant collector Sivanarayana Sarma were present.