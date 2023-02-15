Guntur: Free food distributed at old age home

Guntur: Friends and followers of Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharmacharan have celebrated the latter's birthday on a grand scale in Guntur city on Tuesday.

The members of Shirdi Sai Seva Samiti at Brodipet cut a cake on the occasion and arranged free meals programme, under the auspices of Allu Seva Samiti. Speaking on the occasion, Rajeti Ramakrishna said that Dharmacharan is the nickname for hard work, who made service a household name at an early age and helped many poor students and sportsmen financially.

Tulasi Dharmacharan's close friends Annadasu Venkata Subbarao and Donkena Murali organised free meals programme at Manavata Seva Samiti's Old Age Ashram in Reddypalem. Murali Krishna said that every year Dharmacharan extends financial help to children and fulfils the needs of the elderly.