Guntur GGH doctors perform rare surgery, removes third leg from an infant's body

Guntur GGH Neurosurgeon doctors have achieved a rare feat by doing a rare surgery to a female baby born with three legs and removing the third leg. The details were revealed at a press conference at GGH. D. Venkateshwaramma and Mohan Rao from Chintalapudi, West Godavari district gave birth to their second child on March 4. The baby had a third leg protruding from the lumbar spine. The doctors of the local private hospital who delivered the baby were referred to Guntur GGH for surgery. Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy, assistant professor of neurosurgery said that the one-day-old baby girl had a three-dimensional CT scan and a third leg from the inside of the waist found. In addition, it was found that the male genitalia formed at the third leg and the nerves of both legs were said to be attached to the third leg.



He said it is called 'Lumbar myelomeningocele with tripedus deformity' and only 25 such cases have been reported in the world so far. Professor Dr. Dattaluri Seshadri Shekhar has done surgery for about three hours on March 31 and removed the third leg. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy recently donated a state-of-the-art Leica microscope medical device worth Rs 1.5 crore to his neurosurgery department, which was able to successfully perform this rare surgery. Anesthesiologist Dr. Nagbhushanam and neurosurgery PG doctors Satya, Dheeraj and Vijay were involved in the operation. The parents of the child thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the doctors for performing the costly surgery free of cost under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Disc operations performed only in corporate hospitals are being done free of cost at the Guntur GGH Neurosurgery Medical Department through the 'Dr. YSR Arogyasree Scheme', said Prof. Dr. Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy. He revealed that the second unit of the neurosurgery medical unit will henceforth perform regular incisions, incision-free disc operations and day care surgeries.