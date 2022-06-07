Guntur: GMC schools achieve 58% pass in SSC results

Guntur: GMC school students excelled in SSC Public Examination results.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that as many as 1,373 students from 13 GMC high schools attended the SSC examinations, out of which 578 students passed. The GMC school achieved 58 percent pass.

They said, Sri Lakshmi of Boddu Nageswara Rao Municipal Corporation High School secured 580 marks and stood first in the GMC schools. Tanuja of PMC High School at Pattabhipuram got 576 marks, Mustak of Kasu Sayamma High School got 576 marks, SKBPMC School student Subba Rao got 568 marks. They said that GMC provided infrastructure and teaching by efficient teachers and helped to get 58 percent pass in the SSC public examinations.

They said admissions have already increased in the GMC schools. The government has appointed vidya volunteers also.