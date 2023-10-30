  • Menu
Guntur: GMC to conduct Spandana programme today

Guntur: GMC in-charge commissioner PVK Bhaskar Naidu will conduct Spandana programme at the GMC council hall in Guntur city on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm and receive petitions from public.

He will take steps to solve the petitions. Spandana programme will be conducted at the ward secretariats every day from 3 pm to 5 pm. Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level, may be submitted to the in-charge commissioner in the Spandana programme for solution. People may submit their petitions relating to civic problems.

