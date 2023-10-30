Live
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
- India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism
Guntur: GMC to conduct Spandana programme today
Guntur: GMC in-charge commissioner PVK Bhaskar Naidu will conduct Spandana programme at the GMC council hall in Guntur city on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm and receive petitions from public.
He will take steps to solve the petitions. Spandana programme will be conducted at the ward secretariats every day from 3 pm to 5 pm. Petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level, may be submitted to the in-charge commissioner in the Spandana programme for solution. People may submit their petitions relating to civic problems.
