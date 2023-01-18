Guntur: Goofoo restaurant attracts crowds

Guntur: The Goofoo restaurant, launched by a lorry port operator is attracting crowds. Krishna Prasad, hailing from Vijayawada city, has been in lorry transport business for decades. He doesn't like his son Vijaya Kumar to continue in the same business as presently transport sector is in severe crisis. They wanted to launch a restaurant with a new concept for which they chose motor vehicle theme.

Vijaya Kumar started the restaurant close to the national highway near Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

The front side of the restaurant looks like a lorry cabin. Tables, chairs, wash basin and other furniture look like articles used for motor vehicles. They are serving food items in lunch box to the customers.