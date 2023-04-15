Guntur : Govt focusing on development of weaker sections says Nagarjuna

Guntur : Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drew inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar and was implementing the welfare schemes to all eligible.

He said the government was giving priority to the development of weaker sections. He paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Amaravati Road in Guntur city on Friday on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

Addressing the media, he said the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was extending benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible. He recalled that the government was giving priority to weaker sections in all the political and nominated posts. English medium was introduced in government schools for the benefit of students coming from weaker sections.

ZP Chairperson Heny Christina, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri were present.