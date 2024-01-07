Guntur: Govt giving top priority to housing

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to housing.

He said the Chief Minister is keen on distributing house sites and constructing the houses for the poor.

The Collector along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri on Saturday visited the houses at the TIDCO Housing Colony at Adavitakkellapadu in Guntur city and handed over the houses to the beneficiaries.

He unveiled the pylon on the occasion of inauguration of the TIDCO Housing Colony at Adavitakkellapadu. The officials, people’s representatives along with the beneficiaries performed puja on the occasion of the house warming ceremony at the Housing Colony.

TIDCO constructed 4,192 houses at Adavitakkellapadu and 1,888 houses were built at Vengalayapalem under the PMAY and Jagananna Nagar Housing Scheme. He said necessary infrastructure was provided.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the responsibility of handing over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. Besides houses are being constructed for the poor at Jagananna Housing Colonies and house sites are being distributed. He also listed out the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government.

TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar said the cost of a 300 square feet TIDCO house is Rs 12-lakh. He said the government is giving the houses free of cost to the beneficiaries after completion of the registration.

AP TIDCO chief engineer Gopala Reddy, Deputy Mayor Bala Vajra Babu and deputy commissioner Venkata Krishnaiah were

present.