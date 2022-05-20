Guntur: Govt starts tomato sales at Rythu Bazaars

Guntur (Guntur District): Regional Joint Director of Agriculture Marketing Department Kakamanu Srinivasa Rao inaugurated tomato sales at rythu bazaar at Chuttugunta in Guntur city on Friday. He examined the price boards in rythu bazaars.

The agriculture marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 55 per kg through rythu bazaars in the backdrop of rise of tomato price in in the open market. Tomato, which was sold at Rs 15 per kg in the open market till recently, is now sold at Rs 80 per kg. Taking this into consideration, the agriculture marketing department imported tomatoes from Solapur and selling through rythu bazaars for the convenience of consumers from Friday (May 20).

The officials have imported the 15.49 quintals for Guntur, Palnadu, Eluru and Vizag districts. In Vizag, tomato is being sold at Rs 60 per kg due to increase of transportation cost. Following the instructions of the government, agriculture marketing department officials are selling tomatoes at rythu bazaars.

Informing of importing tomatoes from Solarpur, agriculture marketing department officials said, "At present we have taken steps to sell tomatoes at three rythu bazaars in Guntur city, six in Tenali, one in Chilakaluripet, two in Eluru and 13 rythu bazaars in Vizag".

Due to recent heavy rains, tomato crop was damaged in Madanapalle and Anantapuram districts. Tomato is being sold at Rs 80 per kg in Madanapalle. The officials have to bear the transport cost. Taking this into consideration, the officials are purchasing tomato in Solapur and transporting from there and selling in rythu bazaars.

It takes three days to get tomato stocks from Solarpur to Guntur city. A consumer D Parvathi welcomed the government's decision to sell tomato at Rs 55 per kg through rythu bazaars.

But, quality is not good, she added and requested the officials to sell quality tomatoes.